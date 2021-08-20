Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.02 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.650-$-0.570 EPS.

NYSE FSLY traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 159,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,367. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $903,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,588,405.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $338,264.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,808 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

