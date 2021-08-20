Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Baozun’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Shares of Baozun stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 82,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.04. Baozun has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BZUN shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

