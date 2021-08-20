Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 477,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

NYSE:HRC traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,647. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $142.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.