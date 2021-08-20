Short Interest in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Increases By 19.9%

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,720,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 20,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 806.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BHP Group by 130.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 648,138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $38,531,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

NYSE BHP traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 367,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.94%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

