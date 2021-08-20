InsaneCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $262,145.01 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $262,145.01 and $12.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,669,528 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

