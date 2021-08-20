Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 9,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,910. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.