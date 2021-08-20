Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ATCX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,264. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $364.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.35. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $121,934.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter valued at $117,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

