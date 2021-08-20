$93.12 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report sales of $93.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.37 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $103.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $392.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $353.06 million, with estimates ranging from $335.57 million to $367.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.57. 1,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

