Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,073. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $411.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

