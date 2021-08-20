Bank OZK Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank OZK trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in NIKE were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.84. 375,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,544. The stock has a market cap of $265.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.35 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

