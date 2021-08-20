Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will post sales of $72.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.82 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $286.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.44 million to $288.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $339.52 million, with estimates ranging from $323.19 million to $369.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Certara stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. 14,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,283. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03. Certara has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,632,930 shares of company stock valued at $198,614,486. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 131.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

