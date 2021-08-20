Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,204,500.00 in Stock

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) major shareholder George P. Denny III sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,749.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN BTX traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $9.56. 25,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776,171. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 92,868.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,382 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,499,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,368,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 3,278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 347,167 shares in the last quarter.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

