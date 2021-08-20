Insider Selling: Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Director Sells 536 Shares of Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CHH traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.51. 2,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $123.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 577,798 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 127.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,810,000 after purchasing an additional 250,059 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 82.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 443,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200,416 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $20,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

