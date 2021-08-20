San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 40 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.7% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.90 on Friday, reaching $459.16. The company had a trading volume of 104,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,839. The stock has a market cap of $202.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $414.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

