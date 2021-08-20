McAdam LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McAdam LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $362,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.3% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.65. The stock had a trading volume of 83,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,771. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $472.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

