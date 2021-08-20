Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Million

Brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to report $1.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $11.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $104.22 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $256.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RETA shares. increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998 over the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,659,000 after acquiring an additional 753,356 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $283,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 376,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RETA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.81. 7,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.17. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

