H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

FUL stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.59. 6,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,830. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.80. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $976,150 in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $3,176,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.