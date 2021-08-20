Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CQP. Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th.

CQP stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 109.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,814 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,722 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,278,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 766.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 390,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 345,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,027,000 after purchasing an additional 331,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

