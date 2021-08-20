Serum (SRM) Reaches Market Cap of $390.32 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $7.81 or 0.00016049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $390.32 million and $403.14 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Serum has traded up 60.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.91 or 0.00844775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00049083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002121 BTC.

About Serum

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SRMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.