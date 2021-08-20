Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $11.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several brokerages have commented on LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,401.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $47,132,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $13,295,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,443,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 954,106 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 789,209 shares during the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.18. 11,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,197. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a current ratio of 100.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.89 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

