BinaryX (BNX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $43,639.00

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $43,639.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $5.33 or 0.00010950 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001240 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $712.22 or 0.01464214 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.