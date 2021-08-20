Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $88.63 Average PT from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.89. 11,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,687. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

