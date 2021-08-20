Iridium (IRD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $37.00

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $170,239.41 and approximately $37.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iridium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Iridium has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00138588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00148886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,578.52 or 0.99870519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.04 or 0.00921098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00708431 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,365,899 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Iridium Coin Trading

