Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of CNK stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 150,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after purchasing an additional 436,441 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cinemark by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after buying an additional 40,572 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

