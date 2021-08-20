Bank OZK Sells 475 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank OZK reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,078,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 920,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.96. 24,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,911. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.17.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

