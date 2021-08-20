Bank OZK Buys 635 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank OZK increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in The TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in The TJX Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $73.96. 564,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,450. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.37.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

