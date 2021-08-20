Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Cut by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,188.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 42,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 126,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,870,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $223.90. 89,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

