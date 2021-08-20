The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Earnings Results

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $330.03. 15,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,209. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $194.14 and a 1-year high of $336.55. The company has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.39.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

