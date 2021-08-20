Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL) in the last few weeks:

8/3/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/2/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €57.50 ($67.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/2/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €58.70 ($69.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/30/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/27/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.40 ($64.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/15/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/14/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €46.40 ($54.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/6/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.40 ($64.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/25/2021 – Siemens Healthineers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/21/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.40 ($64.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHL stock traded down €1.22 ($1.44) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €59.78 ($70.33). 932,796 shares of the stock were exchanged. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1 year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1 year high of €59.64 ($70.16). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.