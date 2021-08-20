Brokerages Set Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT at $46.75

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $48.16. 5,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

