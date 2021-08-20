Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDVKY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after buying an additional 2,137,609 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

