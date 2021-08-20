Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Short Interest Up 18.5% in July

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 189,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter valued at $262,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 134,666 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 373,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter.

ESXB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,242. Community Bankers Trust has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

