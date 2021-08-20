Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.31. 91,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.60.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,630 shares of company stock worth $16,112,920. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.