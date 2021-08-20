Vesper Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.09 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Vesper has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for $7.28 or 0.00014960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market capitalization of $35.17 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00138850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00148261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,567.40 or 0.99777957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.59 or 0.00921584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.39 or 0.00711621 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,829,903 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

