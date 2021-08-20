Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $37.27 Million Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,011 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 94,634 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $37,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.38. 4,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,646. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.82.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.