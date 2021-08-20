Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 4,704 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 122,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.46. The stock had a trading volume of 160,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,376. The company has a market capitalization of $170.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

