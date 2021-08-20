Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.78 million.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.96. 14,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,641. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.39. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.54.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,979 shares of company stock worth $10,102,123. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

