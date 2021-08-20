Analysts Expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on INM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. 513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.72. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.