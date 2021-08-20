Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,221 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $46,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $313.15. 38,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,155. The company has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $314.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

