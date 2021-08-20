Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $76.82 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,312 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric makes up about 1.1% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $76,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,941.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,897 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 1,285,724 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $32,638,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after buying an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVT. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $32.60. 9,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,068. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 135.17 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

