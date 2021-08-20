Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 1,611,792 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,611,792 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $61,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,372,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.54. The company had a trading volume of 272,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.