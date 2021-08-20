LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Down 21.5% in July

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMFA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LM Funding America by 264.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 34,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LM Funding America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LM Funding America by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMFA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,371. LM Funding America has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40.

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

