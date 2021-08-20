Short Interest in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Drops By 21.9%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RZLT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,215. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. bought 34,482,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RZLT. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.