MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. 9,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 720,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,403,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 5,893.4% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

