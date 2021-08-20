NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.74

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.74 and last traded at $61.74, with a volume of 925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

NXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after buying an additional 196,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $7,438,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

