Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 850 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. United Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $28.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,742.19. The stock had a trading volume of 56,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,779. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,575.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,767.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.