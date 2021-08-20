Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,925. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00. Insiders have sold a total of 30,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

