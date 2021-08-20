Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 807,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,030,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.