Grin Trading 24.7% Higher This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Grin has a market capitalization of $33.39 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,462.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.86 or 0.06687302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $678.29 or 0.01399610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.53 or 0.00372504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00139905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.68 or 0.00575038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00350883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00316282 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 81,559,800 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

