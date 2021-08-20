Analysts Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). CareCloud posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MTBC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,777. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,079 over the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in CareCloud by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter worth $2,830,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 39.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

